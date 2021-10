BIG CHIMNEY, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a head-on traffic crash in Kanawha County early Friday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department says Barbara Facemyer, 61, of Sissonville, was killed after her car went across the center line and slammed into an oncoming pick-up truck.

The collision occurred at just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. Route 119 near Big Chimney.

The truck driver was not injured. A dog in Facemyer’s car also died.