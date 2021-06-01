One killed in I-64 wreck at Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. — One person was killed in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 64 in Hurricane Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said eastbound traffic was slowed near the rest stop just east of the Hurricane exit after a truck pulling a horse trailer had caught fire near the Teays Valley exit. The chain-reaction crash happened as motorists were breaking.

According to police, a tow truck rear-ended a mobile crane. After that, three passenger vehicles crashed. There were a total of five vehicles involved, one fatality and four people injured.

An investigation into the crash was continuing Tuesday evening.