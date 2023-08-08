One hospitalized, one in jail following Charleston stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the stomach.

Charleston police said Katherine George, 48, of Charleston, arrived home in Kanawha City Monday evening and discovered Jasmine Terry, 22, of Charleston, an acquaintance inside her residence.

Police said George didn’t want Terry there and the two got into a fight and Terry stabbed George in the stomach.

Terry was found a short time later at a nearby residence. She’s charged with malicious wounding and his being held on $10,000 bail in the South Central Regional Jail.

George is hospitalized and is in stable condition.