One dead in officer-involved shooting in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in St. Albans.

St. Albans police officers and firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue early Wednesday morning. The emergency call said the man had a knife.

Police said once on the scene the man threatened them with the weapon and would drop the knife. They said he came toward them and they used a stun gun but that didn’t work. One of the officers then fired his weapon.

Officers provided aid at the scene but the man died. His name has not been released,

St. Albans and Nitro police were on the scene along with sheriff’s deputies.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Investigations will lead the investigation.