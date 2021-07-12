One dead in I-79 wreck

WALLBACK, W.Va. — One person was killed and another person injured in a pick-up truck crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Roane County.

Authorities said the crash occurred in the southbound lanes just south of the Wallback/Clay exit at around 12:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The interstate was reopened by 4 p.m.

The names of those involved were not immediately released. The Roane County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

