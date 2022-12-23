One dead in I-79 crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening.

The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.

Deputies said the car went off the interstate near the bridge, overturned at least once and ended up in the creek underneath the bridge beside Little Sandy Road.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s department said a man involved in the crash died at the hospital.

Deputies believe speed was a factor.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.