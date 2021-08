SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — One person was killed in a rear-end collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in Putnam County.

The wreck occurred at just before 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Scott Depot exit.

According to authorities, a passenger vehicle collided with a loaded dump truck from behind. The front of the car went underneath the rear of the truck.

One person was killed and another was injured.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.