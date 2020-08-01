One dead in Corridor G/MacCorkle collision

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was killed in a five-vehicle crash at a busy Charleston intersection late Friday evening.

According to Charleston police, the collision occurred at just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 119 (Corridor G) and MacCorkle Avenue across the Kanawha River from downtown Charleston.

Basil Eugene Workman II, of Chesapeake, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene and four other people taken to the hospital. One of the four is in critical but stable condition. Police said the other three were not seriously injured.

The collision totaled four of the five vehicles involved. Two other vehicles were damaged by debris from the crash. The intersection was closed for more than three hours.

Charleston police are continuing their investigation.

