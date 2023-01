HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County Monday evening.

The crash, involving a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer, occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near the Hurricane Creek Road intersection.

Route 35 was closed in both directions.

Police are investigating the fatal crash.

The Teays Valley Fire Department reported the wreck on its Facebook page.