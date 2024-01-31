One dead in Boomer fire

BOOMER, W.Va. — A man was killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning in the Fayette County community of Boomer.

The blaze was reported at 3:30 a.m. at 261 Boomer Loop Road.

Firefighters were told when they arrived on scene that there may be a person inside the house. They later found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said an investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau are investigating.

The Boomer Volunteer Fire Department and other nearby departments responded.