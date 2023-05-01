OMEGA stores relaunch annual Mother’s Day campaign to support foster care services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Promoting the well-being of children in foster care is a major issue on the minds of many this month during a national awareness campaign, and it marks the 13th anniversary of one of the largest outreach missions OMEGA Stores and the Children’s Home Society in West Virginia does to help the cause.

The statewide nonprofit further increases its efforts of child welfare promotion through Foster Care Awareness Month by blending it with an opportunity to honor Mother’s Day.

People are given the option to contribute to helping the Children’s Home Society’s foster care services through West Virginia Oil Marketers and Grocers Association’s Taking It Home for Mother’s Day campaign.

During the initiative, people will be able to purchase a pink flower at any participating Par Mar, Little General, Go Mart or OMEGA Group store. They can then sign their mother’s name, grandmother’s or anyone else they want to honor for Mother’s Day on the flower, which the proceeds go to supporting the Society’s foster care efforts.

Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Home Society, Mary White told 580 Live Monday morning the campaign is crucial for Children’s Home, with over 530 OMEGA member stores participating, this means greater outreach for the organization and its efforts.

“It helps us to recruit foster families, adoptive families, it helps us recruit volunteers and mentors, and employees,” White said.

White said West Virginia went from having 2,500 to 3,000 kids in foster care to nearly 7,000 within the last five years, as many children were removed from their homes as a result of the opioid epidemic, a main contributing factor to the foster care crisis crippling the state.

She said as they still continue to see the fallout of the opioid crisis, they brace themselves for the problem to persist.

“We’ll probably still continue to see children come into care until we can do more to make that situation better,” White said.

She said the opioid epidemic is part of a network of factors which helped to contribute to the overall foster care crisis in the state, with economic and socio-economic factors playing a role, as well as the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to employee shortages of crucial child welfare roles.

However, White said Children’s Home Society among foster care agencies across the state work to improve the issue on a daily basis through implementing more programs and services, hiring more employees, and partnering with corporations to launch outreach initiatives like Taking It Home for Mother’s Day.

“We really do a foster care crisis in the state as far as the number of children coming into care, the need for good foster homes until those children can go back home or otherwise be adopted, so we work on that everyday,” White said.

White said Children’s Home supported nearly 15,000 children and families around the state last year alone.

She said the Mother’s Day campaign not only displays the passion from community members in wanting to help the foster care effort but the workers of the many participating convenience stores around West Virginia, as well.

“It brings us all together, there’s such a connection there, and they are the ones who make it happen everyday,” said White.

White said Children’s Home Society has also been seeing success with its independent living program for older foster youth they recently implemented, which helps the youth as they enter into adult life.

For more information about what Children’s Home Society does and the Mother’s Day campaign, people can visit them at Child HSWV, or call (304)-346-0795.