OMEGA makes check presentation to Children’s Home Society of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than $132,000 is going toward children and families cared for by the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) presented a check of $132,335 to the Children’s Home Society during a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Charleston.

OMEGA President Traci Nelson told MetroNews the money will go toward child assistance programs, such as emergency child shelters, foster care, adoption, mentoring, early intervention, and other family support programs throughout the state.

“The Children’s Home Society has our heart. If you speak with anyone that works for that organization, they are not just performing a job. They absolutely love what they do. They love these children that are in their care and they do everything they can every day for these kids. The fact that we get to support such a great organization is really exciting,” Nelson said.

During the 13th Annual “Every Child Deserves A Loving Home” Campaign, Nelson said their member stores sell paper flowers for $1 each in the month leading up to Mother’s Day. Every dollar collected go towards the Children’s Home Society of WV.

Since 2011, OMEGA has been able to collect $1.2 million for children and their families.

This year’s fundraiser resulted in slightly more funding due to lower gas prices, Nelson said.

“Gas prices are down a little bit from last year and it seems like West Virginia citizens really stepped up when they visited their local general stores and Par Mar Stores. They bought flowers and our numbers are up a little bit, so we’re very excited about that,” she said.

According to OMEGA, there are currently more than 6,300 West Virginia children in some type of out-of-home care due to crisis in the family. In addition, there are nearly 1,000 children in need of adoption.