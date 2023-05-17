Old St. Albans Junior High building to come down in June

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — State Auditor J.B. McCuskey and St. Albans Mayor Scott James announcing Wednesday that the demolition of the old St. Albans Junior High School building will begin in June.

“It’s been here for 30 years ruining this neighborhood,” McCuskey said while standing outside the building Wednesday. “Neighbors, the people who live here, have been complaining and complaining.”

Funds for the demolition are coming from a program that the Auditor’s Office and state Department of Environmental Protection have joined forces in. Several municipalities across the state have been taking advantage of the funding.

“We are so proud that our efforts along with the DEP have given the community the relief it needs. This building is coming down starting in June,” McCuskey, a candidate for governor, said. “I’m looking forward to getting around the state and showing what can be done when you put your mind to it.”

The old St. Albans Junior High is located along Kanawha Terrace. Other lots that were part of the original school property have been sold over the years. The property left after the demolition is expected to be used for lots to build a handful of new houses.