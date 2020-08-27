Ohio murder suspect arrested in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A suspect in a Guernsey County, Ohio murder has been arrested in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the U. S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force worked on arresting 25-year-old Jacob Harper on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harper, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, has family in Charleston and Clendenin.

Authorities found Harper in a Jordan Creek area house located on Middle Branch Road. Two of Harper’s relatives, 55-year-old Henry Harper and 56-year-old Laura Harper, were also arrested for being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

All three people were taken to the South Central Regional Jail.