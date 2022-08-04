Officials waiting for confirmation of swine flu case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has forwarded a presumptive positive swine flu sample to federal health officials for confirmation of a case.

State agencies and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating several reports of people with influenza-like illnesses. According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, symptoms began after people worked closely with pigs at the Jackson County fair.

The state department’s Office of Laboratory Services returned a presumptive positive test on Tuesday.

“If experiencing symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough or congestion, it is extremely important to let your healthcare provider know if you or your loved one has visited a recent outdoor event with animal livestock, such as pigs, and to be appropriately evaluated,” state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said Wednesday in a release.

People usually begin showing symptoms within three days of exposure.

Officials said people should take routine precautions when visiting animal exhibits, such as washing hands and avoiding contact with animals that are ill.f