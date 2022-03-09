Officials open new Big Blue Bridge in Kanawha County

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Kanawha County and state officials on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new bridge connecting homes separated by a low-water crossing.

Officials celebrated the opening of the new Big Blue Bridge, which replaces a structure damaged in the June 2016 floods. The old bridge provided the only access to the homes of 14 families who live on Big Sandy Avenue in Clendenin.

“I think today, we’re celebrating a landmark,” State Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said in a ceremony before a ribbon-cutting event. “This is going on six years. Unfortunately, it takes us a lot longer to build back what Mother Nature destroys, and that’s been the case here. But this is something special. Very special.”

Gaunch was a state senator at the time of the flood. He recalled visiting areas impacted by flooding after the waters receded.

“For me, every time I drive by it now, it’s going to be a reminder and something to celebrate. And there’s always something to celebrate, folks,” he said.

West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster coordinated the project as well as multiple construction efforts related to the June 2016 floods. The state Department of Transportation provided engineering consulting.

The one-lane Big Blue Bridge is 310 feet in length. According to officials, it is the largest bridge built by West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster in response to the June 2016 floods.