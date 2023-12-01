Official Strongman Games underway in Charleston brings both current and former strongmen and strongwomen athletes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Current and former strongmen and strongwomen athletes are in the Capital City for three days to find out who the next top ten weight class champs will be.

Nearly 400 of the current athletes across 35 countries were competing in day one of the 2023 SBD Official Strongman Games at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday.

Held for the first time in Charleston, OSG brings competitors from every weight class beyond heavyweight men, every age group, and division to take on one another in a series of six intense tests of strength.

MetroNews got a chance to catch up with a two-time champion of Strongman Games in both 2018 and 2022, Rhianon Lovelace of Whales, who is the current Strongest Woman reigning champion.

Lovelace had just got through competing in the opening show of the event when MetroNews spoke with her, and although she said she had been nervous, she felt like it was going in her favor so far.

“I’ve worked really hard all year on this,” Lovelace said. “We took the lead, I think we’re still holding the lead, so hopefully we may still be in the lead by the end of today, so good start.”

She is also a multiple strong women world record holder, with many of her records spanning across several weight divisions.

Lovelace said she started in the gym in a wheelchair after breaking her back in combat sport. She said she got involved with strongman sports about 14 years ago and fell in love with the progression and the community.

She said she also fell in love with OSG in particular, saying it’s more than a competition to her, but a pilgrimage.

“We come here every year, we’ve been here since the start, I have a big team back in the U.K. that we bring more and more athletes to, it really is like the mecca of our sport, it’s such a wonderful experience,” she said.

Lovelace said the inclusivity of OSG allows strong athletes of all walks of life a chance to compete in the spotlight.

“We don’t care who you are, what you look like, how old you are, we don’t care if you have disabilities, we don’t care about any of that, we care about what’s in your heart, what’s in your soul, and how much you can fight,” said Lovelace.

A former Strongman Games champion, Trey Mitchell was a spectator at Friday’s first matches.

Mitchell won the Men’s open division of the competition in 2017 during its inaugural year and was former America’s Strongest Man. He said being a division winner in the 2017 championship was a major milestone in his career.

“The winner of the top three of the competition go on to the higher levels of Strongman, they go to World’s Strongest Man and other high level ranks, and it gives you a lot of recognition,” Mitchell said.

He also performed in the competition in 2018.

Mitchell said his winning rank in OSG is just a step below the highest ranking title of World’s Strongest Man, and though he’s no longer competing, he said he had a good run.

“I’m very proud to have been a champion of this competition and being the first one is like a little notch in the belt,” said Mitchell.

The Strongman Games will be held at the Convention Center until Sunday, Dec. 3. Showtime begins at 10 a.m. daily.