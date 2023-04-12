Official Strongman Games to compete at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center later in the year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 400 of the toughest athletes from across more than 30 countries are set to compete at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to determine the ‘World’s Strongest.’

Representatives from the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined athletes and event organizers at the coliseum Wednesday to announce the arrival of the 2023 SBD Official Strongman Games coming in early December.

After starting in 2017, OSG has grown exponentially to become the world’s largest international strongman and strongwoman competition.

OSG Event Organizer, Lynn Moorehouse said they are ready to present the competition to attendees, as the spectator sport not only allows women to compete but Masters weightlifting for people 40 to 50 years or older, and multiple weight classes.

“We’ve already gotten the attention of the athletes worldwide, now what we want is to get the attention of the attendees, the spectators that maybe not have recognized that Strongman is for smaller people, older people, and women, as well,” said Moorehouse.

The competition includes a series of six intense tests of strength and an open heavy weight category for each of the divisions. Moorehouse said the inclusivity of the competition is all about creating an equal playing field for all athletes to display their unique strength.

“Having strength is not reserved for people who were born very large, everyone can be strong,” Moorehouse said.

Vaughn Sikorski and Sanda Hager are two of the competing athletes that represented their strength at Wednesday’s announcement. They demonstrated the 240 kilogram (529 pounds) and beyond deadweights they will be lifting as part of the competition.

Sikorski will be competing in the strongman division and is now on his 12th year of doing so. He said OSG is every strongman and strongwoman’s’ dream to compete in.

“OSG to me is the pinnacle of the sport for a masters athlete like myself, for women it’s the pinnacle, for the lighter classes it’s the pinnacle,” said Sikorski.

He added that just because he’s a master athlete now doesn’t mean the challenge still isn’t there.

“You have to overcome so many obstacles, it never gets easier, it just gets harder all of the time,” Sikorski said.

Along with being a physically brutal sport, Hager, who has been competing in the strongwomen’s division for 5 to 6 years now, said the unpredictability of it also poses a challenge.

“It’s five events for every comp and they change every comp, whatever the show promoter wants to put those athletes through, so it keeps us training differently all of the time,” said Hager.

Despite the many challenges, Sikorski said that it also comes with a lot of rewards.

A major perk he said, is with the growth of the sport allows the athletes to compete in many different places, as he just got back from competing in Norway.

“When I first got into the sport we were competing in a park, now the shows are in these convention centers and coliseums,” he said.

He added that the comradery is also a major benefit of competing in the sport.

“As competitive as this sport is, everybody supports each other, like no-one wants to see someone else do something bad they want to see everyone do great, and that’s what drew me to the sport right away,” Sikorski said.

In about two weeks the world’s strongest men will be taking the competition to Myrtle Beach where athlete’s in the heavy weight men’s’ division from last year will compete live.

The Strongman Games will be held at the Charleston Coliseum between Dec. 1-3.

Moorehouse said that it might be Charleston spectators’ only chance to watch the competition take place in the area as another scheduled date is still up in the air.

“Because these athletes, they only have so many years that they can be on top of their performance, I like the concept of being able to visit a few different destinations in a rotation, and definitely have Charleston always as a part of that,” said Moorehouse.

Tickets for the Strongman Games are now available at Ticketmaster. Interested attendees can also visit the CVB website for more information.