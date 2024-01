NORTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A homicide investigation is underway at a tobacco shop in North Charleston.

Charleston police are at the scene of Tobacco & Pipe on 7th Avenue.

An initial call of a robbery came in at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. One person was found dead by officers at the business.

Officers described the suspect as a black man, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Crocs. The suspect also had on a white face mask with a black Jordan backpack.