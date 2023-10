WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. — A person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Lincoln County.

State police responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Straight Fork in West Hamlin at about 5 a.m.

After troopers arrived, there was a physical altercation and a trooper fired one shot.

The person suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to the hospital.

Further details have not been released.