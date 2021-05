CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being shot by a Charleston police officer.

The shooting occurred at around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Greendale Drive and West Washington Street.

Various media reports identify the man as Denaul Dickerson, 33, of Charleston. He allegedly threatened to stab someone.

Charleston police are investigation. There weren’t many details being released early in the investigation.