Officer-involved shooting in Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Two Nicholas County sheriff’s deputies were part of an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, according to information released Monday afternoon by the sheriff’s office.

Deputy D. Tallamy and Deputy A.L. Shaffer were dispatched to Phillips Run Road in Summersville at around 9 p.m. after a call came in that shots had been fired.

According to investigators, when deputies arrived on the scene a man identified as Carl Raines, 50, of Phillips Run Road, fired his handgun at them. They shot back and Raines was struck. He was disarmed and later taken by helicopter to a hospital. His condition was not part of Monday’s news release.

The deputies were not injured. An investigation into the shooting continues.