Oakwood Road improvement project to begin this month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Road construction aimed at improving traffic flow on Corridor G in Charleston is slated to begin within two weeks.

Gov. Jim Justice and state Department of Transportation officials on Friday announced work will begin during the week of Aug. 17.

The new layout will include a southbound U-turn and related traffic signal before Lawndale Lane as well as lengthening the right turn lane unto Lucado Road. A northbound U-turn lane will be added at the intersection of Corridor G and Hickory Road in addition to a new lane between the U-turn and Oakwood Road.

Division of Highways officials previously told WCHS-AM the new pattern will reduce points of conflict.

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. of Kingwood submitted a bid of $5.8 million

Construction will be limited to evenings and off-peak hours. The project is slated to be completed before May.