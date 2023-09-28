Oak Hill man accused of stealing woman’s debit card information

OAK HILL, W.Va. — A Fayette County man is facing dozens of counts relating to fraudulent charges.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jason Rice, of Oak Hill, has been charged with 74 counts of felony computer fraud and obtaining money under false presence.

A woman told deputies she hired Rice to do work on her home. The victim said Rice didn’t take payment through a check. He then allegedly attached the woman’s debit card information to multiple money transfer apps. The victim said she then began to notice suspicious transactions on her bank statement.

Deputies said a fraud investigation started on September 5. More than $7,000 in transactions were made between June and September of 2023, according to investigators.

Rice was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and is currently in the Southern Regional Jail.