NWS: Colder temps move in this Halloween across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A cold front moves through West Virginia ahead of Halloween which will bring colder temperatures and the possibility of light snow in the northeastern mountains.

Simone Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said it’s a good idea to dress warm before heading out the door to go trick-or-treating Tuesday night.

“Temperatures will be in the mid-40s during the trick-or-treat hours. It’s going to be chilly, so you will want to bundle the kids up before they head out,” she told MetroNews.

> Light rain today, tapering off this evening

> Temperatures trend much colder through mid week

> Light snow or flurries possible Tue night into Wed AM

> Little to no accumulations expected

> A Freeze Watch has been issued for SW VA and SE WV Tue night pic.twitter.com/ZCnmC3d9F3 — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) October 30, 2023

Forecasters predict Monday’s rain will taper off in the afternoon with overnight lows in the mid 30s. It’ll get even colder Tuesday night and Wednesday night with temperatures in the mid 20s. The high on Wednesday will only reach 46.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for southeast West Virginia.

Lewis said the cold front could produce a light dusting of snow in the higher elevations of West Virginia, but hardly any accumulation.

“The potential for any sort of snow is mainly looking to be in the Tuesday night to Wednesday morning time frame. If you live outside of the mountains, don’t get too excited because, at best, you’ll maybe just see a few flakes,” she said.

If it does snow, Lewis said it would only a couple of a tenths of an inch.

There will a weather change by the end of the week with mild temperatures in the forecast, making for a pleasant start to the weekend.

“Chilly temperatures are going to stick around through at least Thursday, but then once we are getting into Friday and the weekend, we will start to see warmer temperatures taking hold across the area,” Lewis said.

Temperatures by the end of this week could reach the upper 60s.