Numerous citations, arrests made by deputies at DUI checkpoint

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. –The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple arrests and citations were made at a DUI checkpoint in St. Albans Wednesday night.

Deputies estimated that more than 400 vehicles passed through the high visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint between 6:00 p.m. to midnight on West Virginia Route 817, Winfield Road.

Highway Safety Coordinator with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant J.H. Thaxton reported twenty-three drivers were cited with miscellaneous traffic violations. Two of those people were charged with driving on a suspended drivers license and another two were charged with driving on a revoked driver’s license for prior DUI offenses. Three more citations were handed out for people operating vehicles without insurance.

Deputies made one arrest for someone driving under the influence of alcohol. That driver was also charged with operating a vehicle on a revoked driver’s license for a past DUI.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted person was also taken into custody and then to South Central Regional Jail.