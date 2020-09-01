Number of COID-19 deaths in Kanawha County increase to 38

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The number of deaths in Kanawha County associated with the coronavirus pandemic has increased to 38, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Tuesday.

The health department said the deaths of three people were confirmed since its Monday report.

The deaths are not reflected in the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ data.

The county health department said the number of coronavirus cases in the county increased by 19 to 1,485, while the number of active cases decreased by 20 to 395 cases.