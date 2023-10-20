Nucor groundbreaking set for Friday at Apple Grove site

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Nucor Steel breaks ground on its $3.1 billion sheet steel plant in Mason County Friday morning.

A ceremony is set to start at 10 o’clock at the 1700-acre Apple Grove site where there’s already a lot of activity already taking place.

Nucor, which makes new steel from scrap steel, announced its decision to come to West Virginia in January 2022. The state used $300 million in incentives to attract the project.

“We remain incredibly excited about our Nucor Steel West Virginia mill and its advanced capabilities that will expand our ability to provide our customers with the cleanest and highest-quality steel products, particularly for demanding automotive and construction applications,” Nucor Corporation Chair, President and CEO Leon Topalian told shareholders earlier this year . “The Midwest and Northeast consume half the sheet steel in the United States. This transformative project will provide customers in these high-demand regions with more sustainable sheet steel, create long-term value for our shareholders and fuel additional growth for Nucor.”

The plant will have a 3-million ton sheet capacity.

The company has said as many as 2,000 workers will be used for construction with approximately 800 full-time employees to operate the plant. It’s expected to take 2-3 years to build the facility.

Nucor received a key approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in August. The agency granted the company a Section 404 permit, which is the final permit needed to begin construction.

The permit specifically allows for a large docking facility to be built on the Ohio River near the plant site.

Gov. Jim Justice met with Nucor officials in Huntington Thursday.

“It is un-flat-believable, unbelievable what is getting ready to happen in Mason County,” Justice said.

Justice is scheduled to speak at Friday’s groundbreaking along with U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore, state Senate President Craig Blair and others.