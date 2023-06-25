NTIA grant for Appalachian power will expand broadband access to more rural households

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a $25 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Appalachian Power will be able to expand its fiber optic data network and make broadband access available to thousands of more households in southern West Virginia.

The NTIA grant will go towards constructing 658 miles of new “middle mile” fiber optic cable. It was also utilize fiber strands along another 297 miles of the company’s existing fiber in parts of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

Phil Moye, Appalachian Power Corporate Communications Manager, says the approximately 950 miles of middle mile infrastructure being built will reach 22,000 unserved residents.

“What we’re doing with this is getting the internet from current hubs out into these areas that need service,” Moye said.

From there, an internet service provider will be able to hookup residents in rural areas with internet service.

“It makes sense for electric utilities like us to be involved with this,” said Moye.

West Virginia offers some challenges to those setting up broadband, due to its rural and mountainous nature. Moye said Appalachian Power getting being a part of this broadband expansion project makes sense because of their already established infrastructure in rural areas.

“Having internet service allows people to participate in today’s digital economy,” Moye said. “It helps with retention of the population in rural areas too.”

The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council unanimously approved the project plan in March. Appalachian Power secured an agreement with an ISP in May and plans to file for project approval with the Public Service Commission in August.

Construction on a 363-mile broadband expansion project in Logan and Mingo counties by Appalachian Power was approved in June 2021. In addition to facilitating broadband expansion, the projects will connect utility equipment and facilities owned by Appalachian Power.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee.