North Carolina man charged after being found on Yeager Airport airfield

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into the Yeager Airport airfield.

According to the airport, Christopher Wayne Howard, 30, is being charged with a Violation of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, Obstructing Officers, and Resisting Arrest for an incident early Wednesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., Operations Specialist Jennifer Fisher noticed Howard on the airfield during her routine patrol. Following airport protocol, Fisher challenged Howard, who could not produce an airport badge, a release said.

Fisher then notified the Yeager Airport Police Department upon realizing he was not an airport employee. The incident was caught on airport surveillance footage.

Howard was treated and released at Charleston Area Medical Center. Due to his condition,

Howard will be arraigned on Thursday morning.

He is currently at South Central Regional Jail.