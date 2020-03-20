CAMC has coronavirus case and new ‘no visitor’ policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC reported a confirmed coronavirus case at one of its Charleston hospitals Friday, marking the 8th confirmed case in the state.

A brief statement from CAMC said the patient “was identified early on as a possible COVID-19 case and has been properly isolated since entry into CAMC.”

The state announced two other positive cases earlier Friday, one in Jefferson County and the other in Jackson County. Both residents are believed to be recovering at home. Cases have now been reported in Jefferson (2), Kanawha, Monongalia, Mercer, Tucker (2) and Jackson counties.

The CAMC patient is the only one of the eight confirmed cases currently hospitalized.

The CAMC announcement came a few hours after the hospital had announced the immediate implementation of a ‘no visitor’ policy.

“Things are changing rapidly with the COVID-19 response. As the situation changes, CAMC is making adjustments quickly,” the hospital statement said.

The policy covers CAMC General, CAMC Memorial, CAMC Women and Children’s along with outpatient clinics and emergency rooms.

According to a CAMC statement, “The no visitor policy also includes the essential caregiver. No one will be permitted to be with the patient with a few exceptions. One essential caregiver will be permitted in pediatrics, labor and delivery and the NICU for the duration of the patient’s stay,” the statement said.

CAMC will authorize visitors for end of life care on a case-by-case basis.

The hospital said authorized persons would be identified with a badge and would be required to pass through a screening checkpoint. No visitors will be allows in hospital lobby areas.

CAMC announced Thursday that beginning next month it was postponing all elective surgeries.

