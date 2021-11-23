No trial date yet in Burdette murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The next step in a Kanawha County murder case will depend on the results of a psychological evaluation.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit held a status hearing Tuesday in the case of Holdon Burdette.

Burdette, 23, of Charleston, was arrested in March following the shooting death of his brother Joshua Burdette, 31.

Tabit signed an order in August sending Burdette to Sharpe Hospital for a mental evaluation. Statewide Forensic Coordinator John Snyder told Tabit Tuesday the evaluation has been completed and they are waiting on the report.

“He did have his evaluation and it’s due back to us by December 10 and we should have it to the court shortly after that,” Snyder said.

Tabit scheduled another hearing for Jan. 4.

Burdette was in attendance at Tuesday’s video hearing but did not speak.

The criminal complaint in the case says the men’s father told Kanawha County Metro 911 that Joshua and Holdon had been fighting before the shooting happened. The criminal complaint stated that the father informed officers Holdon had recently been treated for mental health concerns.