No injuries reported in separate fires in Charleston, Poca

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities in Charleston and Putnam County say there was a lot of damage but no injuries reported in separate fires late Friday night into Saturday morning.

A fire in the Charleston Edgewood Community was reported after 11 p.m. Friday. Flames were shooting from the roof of the house at at 856 Chester Road when city fire crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters also found three nearby fire hydrants that weren’t working. They had to run a long line of hose from a couple of streets over.

Flames also did damage to a mobile home on Poca River Road in Putnam County. The mobile home is in the Country Roads Mobile Home Park was burning when fire crews arrived at just before 1 a.m.