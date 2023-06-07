No injuries in St. Albans fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Firefighters from St. Albans and Nitro were able to contain flame damage to the bottom floor of a townhome in a Wednesday morning fire in St. Albans.

The early morning blaze occurred at a residence in Kanawha Court.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the upstairs of the residence. The upstairs and a neighboring townhome did sustain smoke damage.

No one was at home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Albans fire marshal.