NITRO, W.Va. — Investigators say it appears a malfunctioning home heating stove is to blame for a mobile home fire that happened in Putnam County Thursday morning.

Flames damaged the residence at 178 Vintroux Road not far from Nitro.

A man living there and his two dogs were able to get out of the mobile home safely.

Fire crews from Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties were on the scene.

The Red Cross was also on the scene assisting the homeowner.

(Photos courtesy Nitro Fire Department)