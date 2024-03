POCA, W.Va. — Fire damaged a mobile home in Poca at midday Friday.

Firefighters said no one was home when they arrived at 321 Valley Brooke Circle at just before noon. Flames and smoke were showing from the inside.

Crews knocked down the blaze. There were no injuries and there’s no early word on what started the blaze.

Putnam and Kanawha county fire crews responded to the scene.

