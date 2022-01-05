No evaluation yet in Burdette case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Both sides in a Kanawha County murder case are still waiting for the results of a psychological evaluation.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit held a hearing Tuesday regarding the case of Holdon Burdette of Charleston. Burdette, 23, is accused of shooting his brother, 31-year-old Joshua Burdette, last March.

A related criminal complaint states the men had been arguing before the shooting. It also notes Holden Burdette had received treatment for mental health concerns.

According to Tabit, the evaluation regarding criminal responsibility is expected to take place this month.

“We don’t have any information with respect to that,” she said.

Tabit added the case will be docketed once the evaluation is completed.