No delays for Yeager Airport, Marshall with aviation school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction projects and operations are moving along at Yeager Airport despite the freefall in passengers and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The largest project in the coming year is the aviation school for Marshall University. The lease of land and contract to design the first two buildings of the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School was discussed recently at the airport’s board meeting.

Officials expect the $4.5 million construction contract to head out to bid by mid-May, nearly one year before the school is expected to open.

Nick Keller

“There have been no hold ups and we are moving forward on schedule,” Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller told MetroNews.

“We have been working with our architects on the final design and hope to have the project out for bid next month.”

Following the approval of the bid, Keller said the construction should remain on schedule to begin in the fall. The first build will be a 10,500-square-foot classroom building and 12,000-square-foot hangar close to the general aviation area at the airport.

Yeager has already built a GA roadway that will lead the way to the school.

“This is one of the most exciting adventures to take place for Marshall and the Charleston area in a long time. We continue to be excited about this,” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert told the airport’s board on Wednesday.

Jerome Gilbert

“It’s going to be one of the best flight schools on the East Coast, if not the country.”

Gilbert told the board that school officials continue to negotiate the purchase of the school’s first two aircraft. The planes expected to be used for the aviation school are two Cirrus SR-20 airplanes and a single-engine used plane.

He also noted the school’s willingness to get a deal done when it comes to the lease.

The lease is subject to approval and Keller said he doesn’t expect any issues with a deal within the several weeks.

“We just have to work out any issues as far as the value of the buildings that Marshall will be paying for construction at the airport so that it’s depreciated appropriately over time and any buyback done by the airport would be fair to both parties,” Keller said.

Keller said the lease is another huge step and assures Marshall will be there and open the school in August 2021.

Some courses will be taken at the airport and some at Marshall’s South Charleston campus for any students interested in airline dispatching, operations, airline managing, and airport operations.