No charges after 9-year-old struck by vehicle

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a driver who struck a young boy near a school bus stop Thursday morning near St. Albans will not be charged.

Deputies said video from a front porch camera along Strawberry Road shows the 9-year-old was lying in the roadway playing when the driver turned his car onto Everest Circle and ran over his leg.

“The driver told deputies the juvenile was in the roadway and crouched down out of sight,” a sheriff’s department news release said. “A witness at the scene spoke with deputies and confirmed they had also witnessed the child in the roadway squatted down before the crash.”

After noticing something had happened, the driver stopped and provided aid to the boy until first responders arrived three minutes later, deputies said.

The boy is being treated at an area hospital for what’s described as a serious leg injury.