No arrests yet in Montgomery double murder; victims’ names released

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The chief of police in Montgomery said he and his staff are working around the clock on a double homicide investigation from early Tuesday morning.

“We’ve detained several people during the investigation and we’re following leads and watching lots of video. We’re working on it, but we haven’t arrested anybody. I don’t know how that got started,” said Chief Paris Workman.

Two men, identified as Craig Kinder, 36, of Mount Carbon, and Zion Mitchell, 23, of Charleston, were shot dead on Route 61 near the Family Dollar in Montgomery back on Tuesday morning just after midnight. They were dead in the street and the circumstances seem to indicate there were drugs involved.

“We found some drugs laying there in the street with them,” confirmed Workman.

Workman would not say what kinds of drugs were discovered. He noted the information is a key part of the investigation at this point.

The incident happened on the Kanawha County side of Montgomery.

“That’s caused a lot of confusion let me tell you,” Workman explained. “But it happened in Kanawha County.”

Workman was quick to credit the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department with a lot of assistance in the investigation.

“They’ve been awesome on helping us with this thing. They have a lot of resources and a lot of guys who know a lot about this type of thing. They’ve really been a big help to us on this,” he said.