CROSS LANES, W.Va. — No arrests have been made in connection with a weekend shooting in Cross Lanes that left a man in critical condition.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said Monday Jason Lycans, 45, of Cross Lanes, was shot at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Clayburn Drive. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

The alleged shooter fled the scene.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.