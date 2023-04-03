Nitro Supermarket opens under new name after months following devastating fire

NITRO, W.Va — The frequented, nearly 50-year-old grocery store, Nitro Supermarket, has now opened its doors again but under a new name, Cook’s Nitro Supermarket.

After a devastating fire put the market out of commission since last summer, new owner and Scott Depot native, Vanessa Cook had a mission to open up the community’s go-to, small town grocery once again.

Since early February, Cook, along with her employees, friends, and family have been busy gutting, renovating, stocking, and working to restore the smoke-damaged building. She said a lot of sweat went into the effort to revitalize what it formerly was.

“It’s very exciting, because, if you saw this place empty when we came in and then what it looks like now, it took a lot of work,” Cook said.

The grocery store has been a part of the Nitro community since 1974. Its original owner, Andre Haikal, who had emigrated from Lebanon in 1970, died last March, five months prior to the damaging electrical fire that took place inside the building in August.

Cook, who had been a longtime grocery store worker before taking on the ownership role, said it’s very important to have the small town store back up and running as its accessibility makes an impact in the community, especially for the many elderly people in the area.

“The older community was used to walking here or riding their scooters here, and they couldn’t do that for almost a year, so now they get their independence back and that’s very important to them,” she said.

Cook and her 15 employees started greeting people at 8 a.m. Monday morning for the grand-reopening of the supermarket. She told Metro News what customers can expect to be greeted with when they come in to shop there.

“A friendly smile, help with anything that they want, even if they want me to go home and put their groceries up for them, I will do that, too,” Cook said.

Cook’s Nitro Supermarket will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.