Nitro, St. Albans to close bridge for pedestrians to watch Labor Day fireworks Sunday

NITRO, W.Va. — The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic Sunday night for the Labor Day fireworks display.

The state Department of Transportation said the bridge will closed from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

The bridge will be open for foot traffic and emergency vehicles only.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from St. Albans Roadside Park.

Joe Stevens with the City of Nitro said the bridge will be turned into an observation deck and give pedestrians a great view with different vantage points.

“It’s just a cool collaboration of two cities, Nitro and St. Alans, and so we’re going to put on a show for everybody,” Stevens said on this week’s “580 Live” on 580-WCHS.

Stevens warned parking will be very limited.

“We’re suggesting people park at the Crawford Field parking lot and walk over to the bridge so it’ll be an easy access there,” he said.

