Nitro Athletic Complex delays opening of new swimming pool

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro Athletic Complex was supposed to open just in time for Memorial Day weekend, but residents will need to wait a few more days to take a dip in the new swimming pool.

City leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to welcome the $6.3 million facility.

The pool will not be open until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt.

“When we did our final walk through this morning, we did discover an issue that has to be addressed. The water levels are going to have to be dropped some and it’s going to take two sunny days to do it so they’re going to come in today and tomorrow to address those issues,” Casebolt said.

In additional to the pool, other major upgrades include a new welcome center, a splash pad, tennis and pickleball and courts.

Casebolt said the facility complements what’s already in the area.

“We have made a large investment in our city park by updating the fields, so these two complement each other real well. The city park is adjacent, so this will be a recreation complex for the citizens of Nitro for many years to come,” he said.

One event that was planned for Saturday has been postponed. A hamburger cookout and giveaway has been rescheduled for next Saturday, June 3.

Musical guest The Esquires still plan on performing at the Nitro Sports Complex this Saturday at 7 p.m. There will also be fireworks at 9:30 p.m.