Nitro shuts down Ridenour Lake

NITRO, W.Va. — Ridenour Lake closed Tuesday evening as part of Nitro’s effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Dave Casebolt said while the city works to enhance the lake and the surrounding area, the decision has to be done.

“My personal observation is that most people are following social distancing while enjoying the lake, but I continue to see groups gather at our shelters and other locations throughout the lake area,” he said.

Law enforcement will monitor the lake to ensure people are following the state’s stay-at-home order.

Trails and fishing will still be allowed.