Nitro residents review Ridenour Lake Dam plans

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro officials — joined by local, state and federal agency representatives — provided city residents with an update regarding plans for the Ridenour Lake Dam during a public hearing Tuesday.

Groups have been studying options to improve the dam, which is in need of rehabilitation after decades of wear. The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service currently maintains the dam, which the city benefits from in the forms of flood control and recreation.

City officials have considered three options to improve the area; leaders’ preferred choice involves building a 140-foot-wide concrete spillway.

“We had a committee meeting, and this is the alternative we chose,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said.

“I don’t think we’re stuck with this alternative, but as long as our committee is concerned, this is the one we recommended to them.”

Other options include setting up concrete blocks with a cut-off wall and moving the existing spillway to the dam embankment, cutting a section through the structure and inserting a bridge.

Federal officials noted removing a portion of the dam would heighten the risks posed to homes in the floodplain.