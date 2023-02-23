Nitro residents return home following natural gas leak

NITRO, W.Va. — A natural gas leak forced a few dozen Nitro residents out of their homes Thursday morning.

A construction crew was digging on Main Avenue at around 10 a.m. when it struck a natural gas line causing the leak.

There was a voluntary evacuation ordered for those living on Main Avenue from Lock Street to Dogwood Street, back to Dupont Avenue.

Mountaineer Gas arrived on the scene and had the gas turned off before noon. Residents were then able to return to their homes.

The Nitro Fire Department and Kanawha County’s Mobile Command Center was on the scene. There were also KRT buses there to assist residents. The City of St. Albans offered the Hansford Senior Center to those who needed a place to stay for a few hours.