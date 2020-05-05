Nitro puts projects on hold amid uncertainty of greyhound racing’s impact

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro will put capital projects on hold until city officials better understand the impact of closing greyhound racing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer John Young answered questions during Tuesday’s Nitro City Council Meeting about the effects of no dog racing. Racing at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort has been shut down because of the coronavirus.

“We usually get around $170,000 in the last six months of the year, so we’re not getting any of that right now,” Young said.

Young noted while the quarterly report from March looked promising, the report for July will better show the impact of the coronavirus.

Mayor Dave Casebolt said most of the Nitro City Council members agree with putting projects on hold.

“We’re just going to have to continue to sit tight,” he said. “We have no idea what this second quarter is going to look like.”

The state Racing Commission on March 23 agreed to allow exercises for greyhounds during the pandemic.