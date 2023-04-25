Nitro officials, residents happy to see run down buildings demoed

NITRO, W.Va. –The city of Nitro is enjoying seeing older buildings and structures come down, reshaping the look of the area.

The efforts to remove these structures were funded by the WVDEP and the Kanawha County Commission.

“We continue to use funding to remove a lot of commercial and residential structures,” Nitro mayor Dave Casebolt said while on “580 Live” Monday.

The mayor also said during COVID times they received a lot of federal money and wanted to put it right back into the community.

“We turned around and started investing that money right into the community,” he said.

According to Casebolt, the community responded, pleased, with how the area looks with the removal of buildings that needed to be torn down.

“If you’ve been through Nitro recently, the whole face of it has changed,” said Casebolt. “We’re getting a lot of compliments on it.”

Residential structures were torn down Monday morning at 1109 1st Ave. South. The demolition nearly finished Phase One of the city’s demolition plans. Only one more residential and commercial property need to be torn down.

“These buildings were dysfunctional,” Casebolt said. Removing them will “create a lot of new investment opportunities.”