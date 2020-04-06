Nitro officials discuss new order on Kanawha County

NITRO, W.Va. — Cities and towns around Kanawha County are beginning to adjust to a new executive order put on the county by Gov. Jim Justice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Saturday night, the order put forth included the number of people in groups to five while socially distancing and directs all essential businesses to limit the number of persons entering their establishments and requires employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.

The group number of five went down from 10 in the Center for Disease Control guidelines. Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said in a virtual town hall on Monday that these will be enforced there.

“The six-foot distance is minimum. Whether you are standing in line at stores, it’s six feet. That’s the key to this,” he said.

Eggleton said he expects officers in his department to be on the lookout for any violators.

“You’re going to see the officers of the Nitro Police Department drive around and see if people are congregating. We will get on our loudspeakers if we see gatherings and we don’t want to be rude, we just want to remind people to step away from each other,” Eggleton said.

“We don’t want to get out and confront anybody unless we have to.”

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt, who joined Eggleton on Facebook Live, said he doesn’t expect problems with citizens. He said everyone has gone by the guidelines so far and that’s why Nitro hasn’t seen a positive case in nearly two weeks.

“I go out and drive around town all the time and people are practicing social distancing. We need to keep practicing these measures and keep working because there is still a long way to go,” he said.

Casebolt also stressed patience to citizens when going to grocery stores under the order. Essential stores, including Walmart and the Nitro Marketplace, are only allowed to have so many customers within a square footage.

“In the Nitro Marketplace, at the most there will be three to four allowed at one time,” he said. “While you’re waiting outside, you need to be standing six, eight, 10 feet away from each other.”

Casebolt and Eggleton also harped on avoiding scams at all costs during this period. Casebolt said to be careful if anyone asks for money.

“The water company will just shut off your water, they will not call you,” he said. “If you receive calls about electric being shut off or your water is going to be shut off, don’t respond to those folks. People will respond to that, don’t do that.”